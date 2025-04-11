Home>>
China to cut U.S. film imports amid tariff hikes
(Xinhua) 09:31, April 11, 2025
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday announced the plan to moderately reduce the number of U.S. films imported.
A spokesperson for the China Film Administration said that the adjustment follows market principles and reflects audience preferences, as the United States' recent hikes in tariffs on Chinese imports are bound to impact Chinese audiences' interest in U.S. movies.
As the second-largest film market in the world, China has always pursued a high level of opening-up, and will introduce more excellent films from other countries to meet market demand, said the spokesperson.
