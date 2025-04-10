China not to flinch when trade, tariff war comes: spokesperson

April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China does not want to fight trade and tariff wars, but will not flinch when a trade and tariff war comes, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on imported Chinese products.

