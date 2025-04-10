Home>>
China not to flinch when trade, tariff war comes: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:18, April 10, 2025
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China does not want to fight trade and tariff wars, but will not flinch when a trade and tariff war comes, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on imported Chinese products.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fact check: When it comes to the China-U.S. economic relationship, trade benefits are roughly balanced
- China alerts outbound tourists to U.S. travel risks
- China urges U.S. not to "whitewash" Japan's WWII militarism
- U.S. arms sales not to impede China's reunification: spokesperson
- China raises additional tariffs to 84 pct on imported U.S. products following U.S. tariff hikes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.