China raises additional tariffs to 84 pct on imported U.S. products following U.S. tariff hikes

Xinhua) 10:41, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China will raise the additional tariffs on products imported from the United States to 84 percent, effective from 12:01 p.m. Thursday, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Wednesday.

The announcement follows the U.S. decision to raise the "reciprocal tariffs" on Chinese imports from 34 percent to 84 percent, a move that is "going further down the wrong path and seriously infringes on China's legitimate rights and interests," according to the commission.

The U.S. move is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying, which severely damages the rules-based multilateral trading system and significantly disrupts the stability of the global economic order, said the commission.

China urges the U.S. side to immediately correct its wrongdoings, remove all unilateral tariff measures on China, and properly resolve disputes through equal-footed dialogue on the basis of mutual respect, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)