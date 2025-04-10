China files lawsuit with WTO following latest U.S. tariff hikes: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 10:07, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday that the country has filed a lawsuit against the United States with the World Trade Organization's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism following the latest U.S. tariff hikes.

The U.S. additional tariff measures seriously violate WTO rules, a ministry spokesperson said, responding to the U.S. announcement of imposing 50 percent additional tariffs on Chinese goods following previous so-called "reciprocal tariffs."

The imposition of additional 50 percent tariffs is a grave mistake on top of an existing one and highlights the unilateral bullying nature of the U.S. actions, the spokesperson said.

China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the WTO rules, and resolutely uphold the multilateral trading system and the international economic and trade order, according to the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)