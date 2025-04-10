China will never accept maximum pressure, bullying from U.S.: spokesperson
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. is still imposing tariffs and exerting maximum pressure on China, to which China is firmly opposed, and China will never accept such bullying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a request for comments on the U.S. announcement that it would impose a 104 percent tariff on Chinese goods.
Lin noted that the Chinese people's legitimate right to development cannot be deprived, and China's sovereignty, security and development interests are inviolable. China will continue to take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.
"If the U.S. really seeks to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should demonstrate an attitude of equality, respect and reciprocity," Lin added.
"If the United States is bent on waging a tariff war or trade war, China is ready to fight till the end," Lin said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China alerts students to risks of studying in certain U.S. states
- Infographics: highlights of the white paper on China-U.S. economic, trade relations
- China takes firm countermeasures against U.S. tariff bullying
- Warning from AI to Americans: Tariffs on China will most likely have a greater impact on US citizens
- China has firm will, abundant means to take countermeasures if U.S. further escalates restrictive measures: commerce ministry
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.