Warning from AI to Americans: Tariffs on China will most likely have a greater impact on US citizens

Following the US administration's announcement of plans to impose tariffs on China of 104 percent, many American internet users have turned to artificial intelligence platforms like Grok and ChatGPT for advice, fearing that the public would suffer more harm than benefit from these drastic measures.

"Tariffs haven't yet delivered the widespread prosperity touted, and they've cost Americans more than they've gained, so far," announced Grok, an artificial intelligence platform created by Elon Musk, an entrepreneur and senior adviser to the U.S president, on X.

X user Sibusiso_Tim asked Grok, "Which citizens from these two countries (China and the United States) will be most affected?"



Grok's response is fairly straightforward: "U.S. citizens will likely be affected most by the 104 percent tariffs on China, facing higher prices for goods like electronics and clothing."

Another American AI, ChatGPT, has voiced concern that regular Americans could feel the effects of the tariffs on China. "The broader economic indicators and expert analyses suggest that such measures have led to increased costs for consumers, potential job losses, and a slowdown in economic growth," ChatGPT said in response to a question about whether or not the US government's tariffs on China would achieve their stated goal of restoring prosperity to the country.

U.S. netizens have spoken out against the tariffs in response to AI concerns, saying that the government is misleading them, and that the country should abandon its abuse of tariff measures that would hurt average Americans.

"Even Grok is like the White House's tariff formula is faulty," tweeted YourAnonNews, a social media influencer on X with over 7 million followers.

We put the same questions to many AIs, including DeepSeek, which cautioned that the US's abuse of tariffs would not bring the promised prosperity to the American people.

"The imposition of tariffs by the US is not in the interest of the American People.” DeepSeek responded, adding that, “Only cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit can bring true well-being to the peoples of all countries.”

