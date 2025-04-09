Home>>
Full text: China's Position on Some Issues Concerning China-U.S. Economic, Trade Relations
(Xinhua) 15:10, April 09, 2025
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday released a white paper titled "China's Position on Some Issues Concerning China-U.S. Economic and Trade Relations."
Please see the attachment for the document.
China's Position on Some Issues Concerning China-U.S. Economic and Trade Relations
