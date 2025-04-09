We Are China

Full text: China's Position on Some Issues Concerning China-U.S. Economic, Trade Relations

Xinhua) 15:10, April 09, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday released a white paper titled "China's Position on Some Issues Concerning China-U.S. Economic and Trade Relations."

Please see the attachment for the document.

