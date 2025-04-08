China ready to fight till end if U.S. is bent on a tariff war: spokesperson

Xinhua) April 08, 2025

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to fight till the end if the United States is bent on waging a tariff war or trade war, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday when commenting on the U.S. threat of an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

In response to a relevant query at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said that the indiscriminate imposition of tariffs by the United States seriously violates the legitimate rights and interests of other countries, seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization, seriously damages the rule-based multilateral trading system, and seriously impacts the stability of the global economic order.

"It is typical unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying, and has been widely opposed by the international community," Lin said, noting that China strongly condemns and resolutely opposes it.

Pointing out that no winners emerge in trade wars and tariff wars, and protectionism leads nowhere, Lin said the Chinese people do not cause trouble, but they are not afraid of trouble either. Pressuring, threatening and blackmailing are not the right ways to deal with China.

"China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its lawful rights and interests. If the United States ignores the interests of the two countries and the international community and insists on fighting tariff wars and trade wars, China will surely fight till the end," said the spokesperson.

