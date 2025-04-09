U.S. VP's remarks on China both "surprising" and "lamentable": Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:48, April 09, 2025

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance's recent remarks on China were both surprising and kind of lamentable, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the comments at a daily news briefing, responding to remarks Vance made in an interview on the Trump administration's China trade policy.

The U.S. borrows money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture, Vance said in the interview.

"China has made its position on its trade relations with the United States perfectly clear," Lin said.

"To hear words that lack knowledge and respect, like those uttered by this vice president, is both surprising and kind of lamentable," he added.

