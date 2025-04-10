China alerts students to risks of studying in certain U.S. states

Xinhua) 08:27, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education on Wednesday released an overseas study alert urging Chinese students to assess security risks and raise their awareness of precautions if they consider studying in certain U.S. states.

The alert was issued after the U.S. state of Ohio passed a higher education bill recently that includes negative provisions related to China and imposes restrictions on educational exchange and cooperation between Chinese and U.S. higher education institutions, the ministry said.

