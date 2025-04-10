China adds 12 U.S. entities to export control list

Xinhua) 10:17, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China has added 12 U.S. companies, including American Photonics and Novotech, Inc., to its export control list, the country's commerce ministry announced on Wednesday.

These companies have engaged in activities that may endanger China's national security and interests, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Effective from 12:01 p.m. Thursday, the export of dual-use items to these 12 companies will be prohibited, while any ongoing related export activities must stop immediately, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry added that in special cases where export is deemed necessary, the exporter must apply for approval.

The decision was made in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, the spokesperson said, stressing that no exporter will be allowed to violate these control measures.

