China alerts outbound tourists to U.S. travel risks

Xinhua) 13:12, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday night released a notice urging Chinese tourists to fully assess the risks of traveling to the United States, and to exercise caution when traveling to the country.

The alert was issued in light of the recent deterioration of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, as well as the domestic security situation in the United States, the ministry said.

