China urges U.S. not to "whitewash" Japan's WWII militarism

Xinhua) 13:04, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Wednesday said that certain people in the United States should not distort the facts of or "whitewash" Japan's militarism during World War II.

"This is a betrayal of the soldiers who died fighting fascists," Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said when commenting on U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's recent remarks claiming Japan as being indispensable in tackling "Chinese aggression" and complimenting the "valor" of Japanese soldiers in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

"History shall not be forgotten, and right must not be confused with wrong," Zhang said.

The international community has long held fair judgment over who had launched wars, aggression or expansion and who had fought for peace during World War II, he added.

Zhang warned relevant countries against turning the Asia-Pacific into a "hunting ground" for geopolitical rivalry, urging them to stop instigating bloc politics and military confrontation, and to cease undermining the security and well-being of people in the region.

