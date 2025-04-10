U.S. arms sales not to impede China's reunification: spokesperson
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. arms sales to Taiwan cannot change the situation concerning military strength across the Taiwan Strait, much less impede China's reunification, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to the latest sale of U.S. weaponry to Taiwan.
According to media reports, Taiwan has received one F-16V fighter jet and another 65 are to be delivered before the end of 2026.
The arms sales added to U.S. double-standard acts that breach the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine stability in the Strait, Zhang said.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army will continue to intensify training of its troops, enhance combat preparedness and thwart secessionist activities to smash "Taiwan independence" and external interference attempts, Zhang said in response to another media inquiry.
