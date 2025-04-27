In pics: 15th Beijing International Film Festival

Xinhua) 11:04, April 27, 2025

Hong Kong film director Yonfan (R, in front of the screen) attends an activity after the screening of Last Romance during the 15th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

Delegates attend a film creation forum during the 15th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

French actress Isabelle Huppert attends a workshop and masterclass during the 15th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

Joan Chen (R), jury member of the 15th Tiantan Award, attends an activity after the screening of Red Rose White Rose during the 15th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

Hungarian film director Bela Tarr (2nd L) and Japanese film director Kaori Oda (R) attend an activity after the screening of Aragane during the 15th Beijing International Film Festival in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)

