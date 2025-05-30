Feature: Chinese films take stage as curtains rise in Berlin

Xinhua) 10:19, May 30, 2025

This photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a scene at the opening of the 2025 China Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. TO GO WITH "Feature: Chinese films take stage as curtains rise in Berlin" (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

BERLIN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- When the final scene of China's urban comedy B for Busy faded to black, the century-old Babylon cinema in the heart of Berlin resounded with applause. In the front row, a young couple exchanged a glance - half amused, half moved.

"I didn't expect it to be so... funny," one of them whispered.

Thus began the 2025 China Film Festival - not with fireworks, but with something quieter and more enduring: human connection.

On Wednesday evening, more than 500 people filled the iconic Art Deco theater to mark the festival's opening. Over the next week, audiences will explore a curated lineup of 11 Chinese films, ranging from lighthearted urban comedies and nostalgic rural tales to imaginative animations and poignant riverfront farewells.

At the opening ceremony, Lu Liang, deputy head of the China Film Administration, highlighted cinema's powerful role. "The films featured in this year's festival delve into everyday life, natural landscapes, and cultural heritage in China," he said. "They offer a true, comprehensive, and multidimensional window into the country."

Zeng Fanhua, minister at the Chinese Embassy in Germany, underscored the importance of cultural and people-to-people exchanges in bilateral relations. He emphasized that film plays an irreplaceable role in this process. "Closer cooperation between the film industries of both countries will foster mutual understanding, mutual learning, and shared benefits," he noted.

For Andreas Hube, co-founder of the Berlin-based German-Chinese liaison association China-Bruecke e.V., the symbolism was clear. Since its founding in 2019, the association has been dedicated to promoting mutual understanding, equal dialogue, and constructive collaboration. "The China Film Festival vividly embodies the spirit of a 'bridge' - one built on creativity, curiosity, and openness," he said.

On screen, stories of love, courage, memory, and hope unfolded through universally resonant emotions. Off screen, guests from Berlin and Beijing, Frankfurt and Fuzhou mingled over tea and laughter in the theater's lobby.

"All civilizations begin with storytelling," said Zhong Cheng, president of Nouvelles d'Europe. "Tonight in Berlin, we witnessed yet another gentle beginning of a dialogue between cultures."

Running through June 3, the festival offers free tickets to all screenings. It is co-hosted by the China Film Archive and the Guanghua Culture and Media Group, supported by the China National Tourist Office in Frankfurt and sponsored by China UnionPay.

In addition to the films, a special showcase of China's scenic landscapes will transport audiences on a virtual journey through Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and other picturesque regions throughout the festival.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)