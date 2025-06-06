Home>>
People attend premiere of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" in Budapest
(新华网) 11:07, June 06, 2025
People attend the premiere of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" in Budapest, Hungary on June 5, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
A woman takes photos of a poster for the premiere of Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" in Budapest, Hungary on June 5, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
