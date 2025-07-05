CFA Team China Shenyang Peace Cup International Tournament 2025: China vs. Japan

Xinhua) 09:38, July 05, 2025

Takeuchi Yuzo (R) of Japan vies with Kuang Zhaolei (C) of China during the CFA Team China Shenyang Peace Cup International Tournament 2025 football match between the U16 men's teams of China and Japan in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Chimezie Kai Ezemuokwe (R) of Japan competes during the CFA Team China Shenyang Peace Cup International Tournament 2025 football match between the U16 men's teams of China and Japan in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Takahashi Atsuro (L) of Japan competes during the CFA Team China Shenyang Peace Cup International Tournament 2025 football match between the U16 men's teams of China and Japan in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Satomi Tafuku (2nd L) of Japan competes during the CFA Team China Shenyang Peace Cup International Tournament 2025 football match between the U16 men's teams of China and Japan in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Wada Takeshi (R) of Japan celebrates during the CFA Team China Shenyang Peace Cup International Tournament 2025 football match between the U16 men's teams of China and Japan in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)