China announces 26-man squad for EAFF E-1 Football Championship
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Football Association (CFA) on Monday announced a 26-player roster for the upcoming East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship, with four new players earning call-ups.
The CFA has confirmed the dismissal of head coach Branko Ivankovic following China's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Serbian coach Dejan Djurdjevic will serve as caretaker.
Several veterans have been phased out and replaced by younger players. In goal, Yan Junling remains on the squad alongside two newcomers, Xue Qinghao and Yu Jinyong. Midfielders Kuai Jiwen and Liao Jintao, both of whom have delivered consistent performances in the Chinese Super League, received their first national team call-ups. All forwards named to the squad are familiar faces, having featured in World Cup qualifiers under Ivankovic.
The EAFF E-1 Football Championship is scheduled for July 7-15, with China facing host South Korea in the opening match.
