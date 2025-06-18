2025 season CSL: Beijing Guoan vs. Qingdao West Coast

Xinhua) 13:53, June 18, 2025

Wang Ziming (L) of Beijing Guoan vies with Li Hao (C), goalkeeper of Qingdao West Coast during the 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Qingdao West Coast at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Shao Jiayi (R), head coach of Qingdao West Coast and Yang Zhi (C), goalkeeper coach of Qingdao West Coast greet the audiences after the 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Qingdao West Coast at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Li Lei of Beijing Guoan is seen before the 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Qingdao West Coast at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Shao Jiayi, head coach of Qingdao West Coast instructs during the 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Qingdao West Coast at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Shao Jiayi (R), head coach of Qingdao West Coast hugs with Quique Setien, head coach of Beijing Guoan after the 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Qingdao West Coast at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Li Hao (Front), goalkeeper of Qingdao West Coast competes during the 6th round match between Beijing Guoan and Qingdao West Coast at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

