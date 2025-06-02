China ready for challenge ahead of crucial away match in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Xinhua) 15:18, June 02, 2025

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's forward Zhang Yuning expressed confidence on Sunday, saying the team is ready to secure a victory in a decisive away match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers against Indonesia.

Zhang praised the team's preparation following its final public training session in Shanghai, saying, "We focused on key techniques like offense, defense, and set-pieces. We've performed well, but in matches, we must be able to adapt flexibly to on-the-spot situations."

"This is a battle for survival. Victory is the only option. There's no room for retreat," Zhang emphasized, adding that as the away side, China must turn pressure into momentum and showcase its strengths, training results, and team unity.

Wang Yudong, a rising star on the squad, said, "The veterans always share their experience. My role is to focus on the game, using speed and skills to challenge the opponents and help create an edge for the team."

China is scheduled to face Indonesia on June 5, followed by its final group match at home against Bahrain on June 10 in Chongqing, southwest China.

Currently, China sits at the bottom of Group C with six points, level with Bahrain and three points behind fourth-placed Indonesia. To advance to the playoffs as the group's fourth team, China must win both remaining matches.

