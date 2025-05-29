2025 CFA Team China Int'l Tournament: China vs. Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 13:41, May 29, 2025

Faisal Bayomi (front R) of Saudi Arabia U-16 team walks in before the match between China U-16 team and Saudi Arabia U-16 team at 2025 CFA Team China International Tournament in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

He Sifan (L) of China U-16 team vies with Jawad Alhashemalsayed of Saudi Arabia U-16 team during the match at 2025 CFA Team China International Tournament in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Lu Qizheng (1st R) of China U-16 team greets spectators after the match between China U-16 team and Saudi Arabia U-16 team at 2025 CFA Team China International Tournament in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

He Sifan (front L) of China U-16 team shoots to score during the match between China U-16 team and Saudi Arabia U-16 team at 2025 CFA Team China International Tournament in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Bei He)

