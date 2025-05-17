2025 season Chinese Football Super League: Yunnan Yukun vs. Meizhou Hakka

Xinhua) 15:00, May 17, 2025

Jose Martinez (L) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Oscar Maritu (L) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Oscar Maritu (front) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Oscar Maritu (top R) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Jorn Andersen (C), head coach of Yunnan Yukun, instructs during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Oscar Maritu (top) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)