2025 season Chinese Football Super League: Yunnan Yukun vs. Meizhou Hakka
Jose Martinez (L) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Oscar Maritu (L) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Oscar Maritu (front) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Oscar Maritu (top R) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Jorn Andersen (C), head coach of Yunnan Yukun, instructs during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Oscar Maritu (top) of Yunnan Yukun competes during the 13th round match between Yunnan Yukun and Meizhou Hakka at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 16, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025: China vs. Thailand
- In pics: U13 girls' football team of Artux City in China's Xinjiang
- Chinese court upholds 20-year sentence for former head coach of national men's football team
- Feature: How grassroots football connects China and Brazil
- AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025: China vs. Indonesia
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.