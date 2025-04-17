In pics: U13 girls' football team of Artux City in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:59, April 17, 2025

Nafisa Abuduwali, a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, competes during a friendly game in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

The U13 girls' football team of Artux City, with 40 players currently, won second place in the Xinjiang regional competition in 2024. With years of hard work, the girls have shown remarkable improvements in both skill and team spirit.

Recently, former football star Sun Wen, Vice President of the Chinese Football Association, visited these girls. When taking photos with Sun Wen, one girl exclaimed excitedly, "I want to be like you when I grow up!" Sun smiled and replied, "You can become even better versions of yourself."

Football offers possibilities to step beyond their hometown and onto grander stages. As the girls chase their dreams, football lights the way to a limitless future.

Coach Rozaji Amatjan (front) and girls of the U13 football team of Artux City take part in a training session in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Coach Rozaji Amatjan (C) instructs girls of the U13 football team of Artux City during a training session in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Coach Rozaji Amatjan (1st R) and girls of the U13 football team of Artux City take part in a training session in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Members of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City cheer for the team during a friendly game in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Rozaji Amatjan, Coach of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, shows a football skill during a training session in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Coach Rozaji Amatjan (bottom) and girls of the U13 football team of Artux City take photos before a friendly game in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Girls of the U13 football team of Artux City put on sunscreen before a training session in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Girls of the U13 football team of Artux City take part in a training session in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Aniza Abudurusul, a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, takes part in a training session in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Nafisa Abuduwali, a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, shows her football shoes in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Aniza Abudurusul (C), a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, plays football with her younger brother (L) and a friend at home in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Players and coaches of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City take photos in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Nafisa Abuduwali (R), a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, plays football with her father in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Aniza Abudurusul (L) , a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, chats with her younger brother at home in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

A Girl of the U13 football team of Artux City cleans her football shoe in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Nafisa Abuduwali (L), a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, points at her medals to her father in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Former football star Sun Wen (C, front), Vice President of the Chinese Football Association, takes selfies with girls of the U13 football team in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Girls of the U13 football team of Artux City show their lunch at school in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Aniza Abudurusul (R), a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, plays football with her younger brother (L) and mother at home in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Aniza Abudurusul (2nd L), a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, chats with her famliy and friends at home in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Nafisa Abuduwali(R), a member of the U13 girls' football team of Artux City, takes photos with her father (C) and younger sister in Artux City, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)