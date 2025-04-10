Ice and snow sports attract tourists to Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:34, April 10, 2025

Tourists pose for photos in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2025. In recent years, with the abundant ice and snow resources of the Altay and Tianshan Mountains, Xinjiang are drawing increasing numbers of skiers and snowboarders, driven by China's expanding winter sports industry and ice-and-snow economy. A number of high-grade ski resorts have been constructed, attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists and gradually transforming ice and snow resources into economic benefits. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Live host Li Quan (front) interacts with the audience at Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025.

A tourist skis in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 5, 2025.

An aerial photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows staff members working on the competition venue for the FWT (Freeride World Tour) qualifier at Jikepulin International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Tourists ski in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 5, 2025.

A child skis in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 5, 2025.

A ski expert from New Zealand teaches at Jikepulin International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024.

Tourists take a hot air balloon at Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2025.

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 24, 2025 shows a view of Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A foreign ski coach (2nd L) teaches at Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2025.

Skiers perform during the opening ceremony for the 2024-2025 ski season in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2024.

Tourists enjoy hot springs at Bortala River National Wetland Park in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 22, 2024.

Tourists ski at Wenquan County's Cross-Country Ski Resort in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 22, 2024.

Tourists pose for photos at Jikepulin International Ski Resort in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2024.

Players pose for photos after the 2025 "Ice and Snow Silk Road Cup" Narati International Alpine Skiing Invitational in Xinyuan County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 1, 2025.

