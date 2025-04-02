Foreign envoys praise Xinjiang's development at exchange meeting

BEIJING, April 1 (Guangming Online) -- 70 foreign diplomats from 43 countries and international organizations attended an exchange meeting held in Beijing on Monday, to exchange views on economic and social development and human rights protection achievements in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Foreign diplomats praised Xinjiang's development and shared their personal experiences of their visits to Xinjiang.

Secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev said Xinjiang has made significant contributions to advancing cooperation within the SCO across multiple areas, including security, stability, counter-terrorism, counter-extremism, counter-separatism, and more. He visited Xinjiang many times and was marveled at the remarkable progress Xinjiang had made each time, said Yermekbayev.

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to China Farhod Arziev said Xinjiang is China's key "gateway" to Central Asia as well as Uzbekistan's primary "land bridge" for trade with China. He expressed his confidence in cooperation with Xinjiang, saying, "I am confident that further expansion of practical cooperation between Xinjiang and the regions of Uzbekistan will open new opportunities for business and investment."

Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi gave positive comments on Xinjiang's evident progress in infrastructure, green energy hubs, digital economy, and increasing openness to the world. "I must say numbers and actions speak louder than words! The social and economic progress is indeed very impressive, " said Hashmi.

Foreign diplomats visit an exhibition on Xinjiang specialty products before the exchange meeting for foreign diplomats to share views on Xinjiang's economic and social development and human rights protection achievements in Beijing, capital of China, on March 31, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Zhou/ Guangming Online)

