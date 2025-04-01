Xinjiang Story: From rural tailor to entrepreneur: Xinjiang woman weaves path to success

URUMQI, April 1 (Xinhua) -- In a remote village in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a dynamic group of rural women, including designers, tailors, livestreamers and marketers, work seamlessly together to introduce traditional Etles silk products to a broader audience.

Leading this vibrant team is Azgul Dolet. "Our clothing, which blends traditional ethnic Etles silk with modern elements, is incredibly popular," the 35-year-old entrepreneur said confidently as she introduced their products to clients.

Just a decade ago, Azgul Dolet's life was totally different. Hailing from a family of tailors in Lop Township, Hotan Prefecture, located on the southern edge of the country's largest desert, the Taklimakan, she was shy and introverted.

Due to the remote and isolated location, her community traditionally held more conservative views.

"Back then, it was rare to see women stepping out to work or starting their own businesses," said Azgul Dolet, adding that she could never have imagined founding a company and creating her own clothing brand a decade ago.

The turning point came in 2014 when Azgul Dolet spent several months studying fashion design in Urumqi, the regional capital. The training not only broadened her horizons but also ignited her entrepreneurial passion.

She saw immense business potential in Etles silk, known for its bold and colorful patterns. Having grown up surrounded by the fabric, she recognized its cultural significance and decided to turn this heritage into a thriving business.

However, she realized that traditional Etles silk garments were often considered old-fashioned by the younger generation, and tourists often hesitated before buying them, worrying that the strong ethnic style wouldn't fit into their everyday wardrobes.

"I needed to combine traditional elements with modern fashion," she said, explaining that she began to refine her designs, blending the heritage of Etles silk with popular contemporary trends, creating stylish qipaos (a classic tight-fitting dress), suits, wedding gowns and children's clothing. Her new designs were an instant hit.

In 2016, Azgul Dolet established a company. Though excited, she faced many challenges. With limited knowledge of business operations and management, she was both thrilled and frustrated.

Thanks to the support of the local women's federation, she gained valuable opportunities to study and exchange ideas in other regions. The federation also helped her join the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Hotan Prefecture. "Through the association, I met many remarkable women who taught me how to manage a business and truly become an entrepreneur."

By 2024, Azgul Dolet's company had further expanded its reach by combining online and offline sales models. Through livestreaming on platforms like Douyin, they have sold over 8,000 pieces of Etles silk clothing and accessories. The customers now span across the country, with more than 20 percent of them from outside Xinjiang.

The company currently employs 35 women, creating a stable team that includes designers, tailors, livestreamers and operators. Employees earn up to 4,500 yuan (about 627 U.S. dollars) a month.

Azgul Dolet's journey doesn't stop there. Determined to give back to her community, she bought 50 sewing machines and ample training materials, inviting skilled tailors to offer professional guidance.

Since the company's inception, Azgul Dolet has organized sewing training sessions annually, benefiting 260 local women and helping them acquire valuable skills and expand their income opportunities. She also actively mentors university students, encouraging them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

