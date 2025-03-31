Xinjiang embraces cross-border medical services boom amid closer ties

URUMQI, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Abitanov Adil, a 29-year-old Kazakh businessman, recently recovered from a fractured left leg and was discharged from a hospital in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A month after the injury, his wound had not shown any signs of healing. He then sought medical assistance at the Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Xinjiang Medical University, which specializes in orthopedic surgery. His injury healed rapidly after two weeks of care.

"Chinese doctors are highly skilled, and the staff are very friendly. The food here is also similar to what we have back home," Adil said.

Over recent years, Xinjiang has actively promoted international medical services and cross-border telemedicine. Official data showed that 15 Xinjiang medical institutions have treated over 5,000 patients from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan since 2022.

The region's geographical proximity, similar climate and advanced medical facilities attract patients seeking both traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western treatments.

Since the implementation of visa-free travel between China and Kazakhstan, more patients have been treated at the newly established international clinic under the Horgos People's Hospital in the border city of Horgos.

The clinic offers TCM, massage, acupuncture and other services, with patients praising its convenience.

"Many Kazakh tourists hope to access such high-quality care here," said Kazakh visitor Alibek Begenliyev.

Experts have also attributed the influx of central Asian patients to Xinjiang's shared disease patterns and linguistic advantages.

Some of the region's medical institutions, like the Fourth Affiliated Hospital of Xinjiang Medical University, treated over 500 Central Asian patients last year alone.

Qu Yujiang, director of international exchange at the hospital, said the number of Central Asian patients seeking medical treatment in Xinjiang has been increasing thanks to the implementation of the China-Kazakhstan visa-free policy and the growing international influence of TCM.

Xinjiang has even launched "TCM health tours" that merge medical treatment with tourism.

These programs attract Kazakh visitors to experience acupuncture and herbal remedies while exploring the region's natural beauty, fostering cultural exchanges and economic growth.

According to the regional government, Xinjiang aims to solidify its role as a regional healthcare hub, enhancing cooperation through talent training, research and digital platforms.

