Xinjiang adopts regulation to protect Kirgiz epic storytelling

Xinhua) 16:51, March 27, 2025

URUMQI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The regional legislature of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China on Wednesday adopted a regulation, which will take effect on May 1, to protect a UNESCO-listed oral epic of the Kirgiz ethnic group.

The "Manas" epic is known as one of the three heroic epics of Chinese ethnic minorities, along with "King Gesar" of the Tibetan ethnic group and "Jangar" of the Mongolian ethnic group.

The regulation, with 26 articles, stipulates the systematic protection of this Kirgiz intangible cultural heritage, including protection and inheritance measures, research, translation and publication, as well as literary and artistic creation.

"This legal basis provides Xinjiang with a solution to protect 'Manas' under the rule of law," said Li Juan, director of the legislative affairs committee of the standing committee of the regional people's congress.

"Manas" is a large-scale heroic epic with a rhyme style, handed down by Kirgiz people from generation to generation. There are eight parts and 18 volumes, with over 230,000 lines -- which is 19 times more than the number of lines contained in Homer's epic "Odyssey."

In 2009, "Manas" was included on UNESCO's "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."

Jannur Turganbay, 58, a "Manas" storyteller, was selected among the sixth batch of representative inheritors of this national intangible cultural heritage on March 17.

"The inheritance and protection of 'Manas' is going to have a legal basis, and the future development prospects will be brighter. I hope to nurture more inheritors who love the 'Manas' epic, ensuring this masterpiece is passed down through generations," he said.

Peng Cheng, deputy director of Xinjiang's regional department of culture and tourism, said that this regulation is of great significance to promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of cultural heritage.

Manas is a legendary hero in the folklore of the Kirgiz ethnic group. The epic recounts the saga of the hero Manas and seven generations of his descendants in their relentless struggle against evil forces, embodying indomitable character and a spirit of unity, perseverance and progress.

