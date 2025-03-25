Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County in Xinjiang leverages intangible cultural heritages to promote tourism

Xinhua) 08:45, March 25, 2025

Actors perform an eagle dance, a national intangible cultural heritage, in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025. Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan in Xinjiang boasts various intangible cultural heritages. Around Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, the county has integrated its landscape resources with its traditional ethnic culture to hold intangible cultural heritage performances and cultural and sports activities, as a way to attract visitors and promote its tourism in spring. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Villagers demonstrate a traditional plowing method in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025.

Motorcades are seen at a scenic spot featuring circuitous roads after its reopening to the public in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025.

This photo taken on March 23, 2025 shows an intangible cultural heritage performance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A villager dances in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025.

A tourist takes a selfie in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025.

Local villagers share food with tourists in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025.

Villagers splash water to the audience for blessings in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 22, 2025 shows motorcades at a scenic spot featuring circuitous roads after its reopening to the public in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Actors stage a Tajik wedding performance, a national intangible cultural heritage, at a performing arts center in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025.

Intangible cultural heritage inheritors demonstrate Tajik wool crafting skills in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025.

Actors stage a Tajik wedding performance, a national intangible cultural heritage, at a performing arts center in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025.

Villagers stage "sheep catching," an intangible cultural heritage, in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025.

Actors stage a Tajik wedding performance, a national intangible cultural heritage, in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025.

