Medical team in NW China's Xinjiang successfully treat cancer patient from Tajikistan

People's Daily Online) 11:45, March 22, 2025

The successful treatment of a Tajik woman with breast cancer in a hospital in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is the latest example of the "Health Silk Road" that is connecting China with Belt and Road Initiative nations through medical cooperations.

In mid-March of this year, Safarova, a Tajik woman with complex breast cancer, was facing unsatisfactory treatment results in her home country. She visited Xinjiang Medical University Affiliated Tumor Hospital in pursuit of better health. Through extensive discussion, meticulous planning, and a synthesis of international advanced diagnosis and treatment protocols with the hospital’s rich clinical experience, the surgical team arrived at an exacting plan for Safarova’s surgery. The surgery went quite successfully, and Safarova recovered quickly.

During her treatment, hospital staff presented flowers to Safarova, offering her heartfelt care and support. She was deeply moved by this act of kindness, expressing that in Xinjiang she found renewed hope for life and doctors that treated her with such meticulous care that she felt as if they were family.

Safarova later sent a pennant to the hospital, reading "envoy of health, bridge of friendship," to commemorate the Chinese medical team's remarkable efforts to restore her health.

