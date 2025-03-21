Pic story: Korean hairdresser finds second home in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:00, March 21, 2025

An Jong Euk gives a free haircut to a senior customer at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk gives a haircut to a customer while his wife Shi Jifang serves tea to a waiting senior customer at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Shi Jifang welcomes a customer at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk (L) purchases vegetables at a grocery shop in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk (1st R) and an intern give a haircut to a customer at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 15, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk (L) gives a haircut to a customer while an intern observes on the side at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 15, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk gives a haircut to a customer at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 15, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk plays the ocarina in between work at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk communicates with a customer about her hair styling needs at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 15, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk chats with staff members at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 15, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk takes a family photo with his wife Shi Jifang and their youngest son at home in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A senior customer expresses gratitude to hairdresser An Jong Euk after receiving a free haircut at a hair salon in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 17, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk (R) invites his neighbor to visit his home in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An Jong Euk (L) embraces his neighbor in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2025. Hairdresser An Jong Euk is from Suwon, South Korea, and has been working and living in Xinjiang for more than 20 years. He first worked in a Korean hair salon in Urumqi, where he met his wife Shi Jifang, a colleague at that time. Later, the two of them seized the market opportunity and opened their own hair salon. The hairdresser's business expanded from a small hairdressing store to two large high-end salons in Urumqi's central business district and his hard work of bringing beauty to local residents has won him respect in his community. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)