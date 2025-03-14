Young man of herdsman family fulfills dream of becoming pilot

Xinhua) 08:49, March 14, 2025

Mirbek Tlobek checks communication devices on a helicopter at a general aviation company in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek, 23, was born in a herdsman family of Kazakh ethnic group in northwest China's Xinjiang. Since childhood, he had dreamed of becoming a pilot. After graduating in 2023, he had the opportunity to intern at a general aviation company, and then successfully obtained private and commercial helicopter pilot licenses.

Today, Mirbek Tlobek is a professional helicopter pilot at a general aviation company in Narat, a scenic spot that has gained popularity in recent years. Tourists flock there to experience helicopter rides and enjoy the beautiful aerial views. During flights, Mirbek Tlobek introduces to passengers the amazing mountains and rivers in Xinjiang. He also shares with them warm stories in which people of various ethnic groups getting together, and his personal story of becoming a helicopter pilot.

Since obtaining his licenses, Mirbek Tlobek has flown for over 430 hours. "In the future, I hope to get the instructor license so I can train apprentices and help people like me to fulfill their dreams," said Mirbek Tlobek.

Mirbek Tlobek (2nd L) and his colleagues clean the airfield at a general aviation company in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek poses for a photo after flight training at a general aviation company in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek (1st R) talks with tourists at the Narat scenic spot in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek (R) and a colleague check devices at a general aviation company in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek does flight training over Narat scenic spot in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek (L) and his instructor Qu Jingwei do flight training over the Narat scenic spot in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek rides a horse during work break at the Narat scenic spot in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek (L) and his instructor Qu Jingwei discuss during breakfast in Xinyuan County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek does flight training over the Narat scenic spot in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek maintains the helicopter at a general aviation company in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Mirbek Tlobek (R) and his colleague check before a flight at a general aviation company in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)