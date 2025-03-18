'First flower of spring' blooms in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 16:04, March 18, 2025

Wild lilies, also known as the top ice flowers, the first flower of spring in Xinjiang bloom on a meadow at an altitude of 1,200 meters to 3,000 meters, in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Gong Xinyu)

These flowers usually appear as the snow on the mountains thaws, and locals say they signal the end of winter. The flowering period lasts for 7-10 days.

