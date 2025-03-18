'First flower of spring' blooms in Xinjiang
Wild lilies, also known as the top ice flowers, the first flower of spring in Xinjiang bloom on a meadow at an altitude of 1,200 meters to 3,000 meters, in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Gong Xinyu)
These flowers usually appear as the snow on the mountains thaws, and locals say they signal the end of winter. The flowering period lasts for 7-10 days.
Wild lilies, also known as the top ice flowers, the first flower of spring in Xinjiang bloom on a meadow at an altitude of 1,200 meters to 3,000 meters, in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Gong Xinyu)
Wild lilies, also known as the top ice flowers, the first flower of spring in Xinjiang bloom on a meadow at an altitude of 1,200 meters to 3,000 meters, in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Gong Xinyu)
Wild lilies, also known as the top ice flowers, the first flower of spring in Xinjiang bloom on a meadow at an altitude of 1,200 meters to 3,000 meters, in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Gong Xinyu)
Wild lilies, also known as the top ice flowers, the first flower of spring in Xinjiang bloom on a meadow at an altitude of 1,200 meters to 3,000 meters, in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (China News Service/Gong Xinyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese national lawmakers slam U.S. sanctions on Xinjiang, welcome visits
- China's central SOEs invest over 280 bln yuan in Xinjiang in 2024
- World’s first AI+ robotic remote throat surgery completed in China’s Xinjiang
- Reinvestigation: French video program accusing Chinese company of "forced labor" exposed as fabrications
- Young man of herdsman family fulfills dream of becoming pilot
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.