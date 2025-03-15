China congratulates Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan on signing state border agreement
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China extends its congratulations to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan for signing an agreement on their state border, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing, responding to reports that Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed an agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border in Bishkek on Thursday.
China highly values the key role played by the leaders of both countries in resolving the border issue through peaceful consultation, Mao said, adding that this development is conducive to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.
As a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, China is willing to make joint efforts with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to further strengthen good-neighborly relations, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation across all areas, and jointly build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future, Mao said.
