Chinese expert witnesses how Kyrgyzstani welcome China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project

In the Joint Statement between China and Kyrgyzstan on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for a New Era, issued on February 5, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is regarded as a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity between China and Central Asian nations, as well as a landmark project for the three countries in jointly constructing the Belt and Road Initiative.

With the project's commencement ceremony taking place in December 2024, this much-anticipated railway has once again captured public attention. For a long time, some Western media have expressed "special concerns" about the railway, highlighting potential "debt trap" risks, financing challenges, and other issues. To gain a deeper understanding of the railway, the Global Times interviewed two Chinese experts, who have conducted on-site evaluations and research related to the railway's planning, to dispel some misconceptions surrounding this project from their firsthand perspectives.

The academic delegation from Lanzhou University holds a symposium with local scholars in Kyrgyzstan in December 2024. (Photo/Courtesy of Gao Wanni)

Gao Wanni, the deputy dean of the School of Politics and International Relations at Lanzhou University, vividly recalls a scene from December 2024 at the border crossing in Osh, the second largest city in Kyrgyzstan: Amid the biting cold, a long line of container trucks sat idle in the snow-covered inspection area, with only two vehicles managing to clear customs in half an hour.

This bottleneck, observed by Gao during her academic delegation's visit to Kyrgyzstan, became a poignant example for Orozbek Sabyrov - a local logistics entrepreneur who served as the group's guide. "Sabyrov told us, that if the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway is built, such inefficiencies will vanish. These goods could flow smoothly from southern Kyrgyzstan through the Fergana Valley to Uzbekistan," Gao shared with the Global Times.

Snowstorms forced the delegation to cancel plans to visit Jalalabad, a two-hour drive from Osh, where the commencement ceremony for the CKU railway project was held a few days later. "Nevertheless, Sabyrov excitedly shared information about Jalalabad with us, envisioning the conveniences that the railway would bring to the people of Kyrgyzstan once completed," Gao said.

During the delegation's visit to Kyrgyzstan, many locals expressed a sense of excitement. Gao noted that their visit to Kyrgyzstan started from December 15 to 22, 2024, primarily to experience the atmosphere of the third People's Kurultai (Congress), a platform for direct dialogue between representatives of local communities from across Kyrgyzstan and the country's top leadership.

According to Sputnik News, on December 24, 2024, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov announced at the People's Kurultai that construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway would commence on December 27, 2024.

Sputnik News quoted Japarov as saying: "When we initiated this project, many people did not believe in it and even mocked it, calling it a pipe dream. Now everyone can see that this is not a fantasy, but a tangible project."

Gao pointed out that during the People's Kurultai, both within government decision-making circles and among experts, scholars, and ordinary citizens, there is a positive attitude and friendly expressions toward China-Kyrgyzstan cooperation.

In Kyrgyzstan, the team conducted interviews with local scholars, business representatives, and government officials, where the CKU railway emerged as a pivotal topic of discussion. "There is a very positive and open attitude toward the construction of this railway among everyone involved," she said.

"Despite some negative narratives propagated by some media sources and social networks in Western countries and Central Asia, which aim to discredit the railway project, a rational voice remains prevalent in this country," Liu Huiying, an assistant researcher at the Centre for the Belt and Road of Lanzhou University and also part of the delegation said, echoing Gao's sentiments.

Addressing the repeated allegations of a so-called "debt trap" set by China regarding the CKU railway, Gao stated that China's loans come with low interest rates and extended repayment periods, which do not exacerbate the country's debt burden.

"The CKU railway is driven by the top leaders of the three countries and, once completed, will enhance connectivity among them, stimulate economic development along the route, and improve the southern corridor of the Eurasian land bridge. This is of great significance for the balanced economic development of Kyrgyzstan," Liu said.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on December 27, 2024, Japarov said that the railway would not just be a transport corridor, but an important "strategic bridge" connecting east and west, the Diplomat reported.

Open and sincere exchanges

"In Kyrgyzstan, we also had exchanges with some Kyrgyz students [who] graduated from Lanzhou University in China. Many of them are actively engaged in logistics and trade entrepreneurship between China and Central Asia counties, expecting that the CKU railway will bring them more opportunities for employment and business opportunities in the future," Liu said.

What made Gao and Liu feel gratified and fulfilled was that during their discussions, all parties in Kyrgyzstan openly expressed their views on the railway, positively affirming its prospects while also not shying away from their concerns. "Everyone's goal is to actively solve the potential problems."

For example, Liu recalled that Kyrgyz ecologist Soronkurov also highlighted the risks associated with explosions and the operation of heavy machinery, suggesting that it is essential to consider the establishment of a parallel ecological protection project in the context of the railway's construction.

Kyrgyzstan is a mountainous country with a strong nomadic tradition. The local herders adhere to an eco-friendly lifestyle and are highly sensitive to changes in their natural environment, Liu noted, adding that in recent years, environmental protection has become a significant concern for societies across Central Asia.

Gao told the Global Times that during this trip, she observed that an increasing number of Chinese state-owned enterprises have clear ecological and environmental regulations in their bidding processes for overseas projects.

Communication between the Chinese side and the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of Kyrgyzstan is relatively smooth, allowing construction companies to receive feedback from various stakeholders and make flexible adjustments.

Looking back at the trip to Kyrgyzstan two months ago, Gao believes that with winter receding and construction plans advancing, the CKU railway will emerge as more than a steel track - it is a thread weaving together aspirations for prosperity, environmental stewardship, and transnational collaboration.

