Senior CPC official meets presidential advisor of Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 08:32, February 25, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Sardor Umurzakov, the advisor on special assignments to the Uzbekistan president, in Beijing on Monday.

They exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthening inter-party exchanges, deepening the sharing of experience in governance, and promoting the high-quality development of China-Uzbekistan relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)