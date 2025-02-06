Chinese premier meets with Kyrgyz president in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:07, February 06, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday met with visiting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Beijing.

Noting that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Kyrgyzstan relations have developed rapidly in recent years, Li also said that the foundation of mutual trust has been strengthened, bilateral cooperation upgraded, and friendly exchanges deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples.

China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to implement the important consensus reached by the presidents of the two countries, firmly support each other on major issues concerning core interests, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in all respects, and better contribute to their respective modernization drives, Li said.

Li added that China stands ready to enhance the synergy of development strategies with Kyrgyzstan, focus on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, advance the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and other connectivity projects, and create more new highlights of cooperation in fields such as mining, green energy, scientific and technological innovation.

He further said that China will work closely with Kyrgyzstan in the United Nations and other multilateral mechanisms, strengthen the China-Central Asia mechanism, and steadily advance cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization -- so as to inject more certainty into regional peace, stability and development.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era with China, and is willing to further strengthen high-level exchanges with China, deepen cooperation concerning connectivity, agriculture, finance, mining, science and technology, tourism and people's livelihood development, and strengthen youth and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Kyrgyzstan welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Kyrgyzstan and will provide a safe and sound business environment for Chinese enterprises, Japarov added.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)