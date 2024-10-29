China-sponsored Luban Workshop opens at Kyrgyz university

Xinhua) 09:08, October 29, 2024

Students have class at a smart classroom in the Luban Workshop in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 26, 2024. A China-sponsored Luban Workshop opened at the Kyrgyz State Technical University on Saturday. (Photo by Roman Gainanov/Xinhua)

BISHKEK, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- A China-sponsored Luban Workshop opened at the Kyrgyz State Technical University on Saturday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen said the launching of the Luban Workshop "is an important measure and achievement for implementing the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries and deepening China-Kyrgyzstan cooperation in education."

Noting that China is a world leader in such areas as water management and hydropower, green energy, digital technology and infrastructure construction, Du said the workshop will serve as a vital base for training highly qualified specialists in industrial sectors in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev called the launch of the Luban Workshop an important step for Kyrgyzstan to strengthen educational infrastructure and train highly qualified specialists in key areas such as construction, water management, energy and mechanical engineering.

"The modern laboratories and smart classrooms, created as a result of this cooperation, will open up new horizons for students and allow them to improve their knowledge and skills," Ibraev said, thanking China for its support and active participation in implementing the project.

In line with the needs of Kyrgyzstan's economic and social development, the Luban Workshop mainly trains specialists in water management and hydropower engineering, electrical engineering and automation, mechanical design, manufacturing, and automation, as well as road and bridge construction technologies.

Smart classrooms and modern laboratories with the latest equipment have been established at the Luban Workshop, which will help students study advanced technologies and improve their professional skills, making graduates more competitive in the labor market.

Guests visit a smart classroom at the Luban Workshop in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 26, 2024. A China-sponsored Luban Workshop opened at the Kyrgyz State Technical University on Saturday. (Photo by Roman Gainanov/Xinhua)

