CPC delegation visits Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 08:44, October 28, 2024

BISHKEK, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Kyrgyz parliament, Wang Cheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), visited Kyrgyzstan from Friday to Sunday.

Wang, also head of the Organization Department of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, met with leaders of Ata-Zhurt (Homeland) and the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan and attended the unveiling ceremony of the Luban Workshop.

The two sides spoke positively of bilateral relations and the fruits of cooperation in various fields, and expressed the need to further strengthen inter-party, local and pragmatic cooperation to promote the stability and long-term development of the China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

