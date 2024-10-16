China ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to consolidate mutual support -- Premier Li

Xinhua) 08:30, October 16, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov on the sidelines of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Tuesday that China will work with Kyrgyzstan to consolidate mutual support, remain reliable and dependable partners in development and revitalization, and deepen the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov on the sidelines of the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Li noted the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Astana in July, which laid out plans and arrangements to build a closer China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future and to elevate bilateral relations and cooperation to a higher level.

China looks to enhance coordination and cooperation with Kyrgyzstan under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state to cement and deepen bilateral collaboration in various fields, and further promote common development and prosperity, said the premier.

Li said China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to set and develop the bilateral relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective, further enhance connectivity, accelerate the improvement of infrastructure such as ports, stimulate trade and investment, and expand cooperation in areas such as new energy, cross-border e-commerce, big data, and artificial intelligence, striving to achieve more tangible cooperation results.

He called on both sides to deepen exchanges in culture, tourism, education, health, and other fields, passing on the friendship between the two countries from generation to generation.

China stands ready to continue implementing the outcomes of last year's China-Central Asia Summit together with Kyrgyzstan, strengthen communication and cooperation within the SCO framework, encourage all parties to steadfastly promote the "Shanghai Spirit," injecting more certainty and positive energy into regional peace, stability, and development, Li said.

For his part, Zhaparov said Kyrgyzstan and China have long been friendly neighbors, maintaining close high-level exchanges and fruitful economic and trade cooperation. He thanked China for its support and assistance in the economic and social development of Kyrgyzstan.

Noting that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its relations with China, Zhaparov said that Kyrgyzstan looks forward to working with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, deepen the Belt and Road cooperation, advance the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, deepen cooperation in such fields as port construction, connectivity, finance, mining, education and tourism, so as to inject stronger impetus into the development of the Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Kyrgyzstan firmly supports the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the three global initiatives proposed by President Xi, and stands ready to work with China to strengthen multilateral coordination, boost cooperation between China and Central Asian countries, and jointly promote regional peace and prosperity.

