Kyrgyz parliament speaker to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:05, September 11, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev will lead a delegation to visit China from Sept. 13 to 17, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
