Kyrgyz PM says relations with China always priority
(Xinhua) 11:03, September 09, 2024
BISHKEK, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan has always considered developing relations with China a priority, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov has said.
During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen in Bishkek on Thursday, Japarov highly praised China's development achievements and said Kyrgyzstan is ready to continue strengthening friendly cooperation between the two countries to benefit the two peoples.
Du said that Chinese modernization will open up new opportunities for China-Kyrgyzstan cooperation, and China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the building of a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future.
