Kyrgyzstan to publish Chinese yuan's exchange rate daily

Xinhua) 09:38, August 15, 2024

BISHKEK, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has included the Chinese yuan in the list of currencies whose official exchange rate is published daily, the press service of the National Bank reported Wednesday.

The report said that the board adopted a resolution on amending the rules for determining the official exchange rates of foreign currencies against the Kyrgyz som.

According to the amendments, the official exchange rate of the Chinese yuan against the Kyrgyz som will be published on a daily basis from Sept. 1.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan currently publishes only the official exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, Russian ruble, euro and Kazakhstani tenge on a daily basis, and the exchange rates of other currencies, including the yuan, are published once a week.

