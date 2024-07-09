Chinese ambassador to Kyrgyzstan: 'BRI is a road of cooperation, friendship, and prosperity'

People's Daily Online) 09:56, July 09, 2024

As part of its "Cultural Silk Road" series, People's Daily Online recently sent a film crew to Kyrgyzstan to interview Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen. The interview focused on the future of China-Kyrgyzstan relations, covering various topics such as cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

Du said that over the past 32 years, China-Kyrgyzstan relations have stood the test of changing international circumstances, achieving a historic leap from good-neighborly friendship to a strategic partnership and then to a comprehensive strategic partnership. There is a broad consensus in Kyrgyz society that the BRI is a road of cooperation, a road of friendship, and a road to prosperity.

The two countries will continuously strengthen civilizational exchanges and mutual learning to increase the well-being of the two peoples and strengthen their traditional friendship, she added.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)