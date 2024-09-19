Chinese vice premier meets Kyrgyz deputy PM

Xinhua) 14:42, September 19, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong met with Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Bakyt Torobayev on Wednesday in Beijing.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kyrgyzstan for a new era has developed steadily and healthily under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

Liu called on both sides to continue to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other, expand areas of cooperation, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation to continuously achieve new results.

Noting that China's great achievements are inseparable from the wise leadership of the Communist Party of China, Torobayev said Kyrgyzstan is willing to learn from China's development experience and continue to deepen cooperation with China.

