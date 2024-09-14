China's top political advisor meets Kyrgyz parliament speaker

Xinhua) 09:09, September 14, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev on Friday in Beijing.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Kyrgyzstan have elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era, and worked together to build a China-Kyrgyzstan community of a shared future featuring good neighborliness and shared prosperity.

China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to implement the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, and promote the sustained and high-level development of bilateral ties, Wang said, adding the CPPCC is willing to enhance exchanges with the Kyrgyz side to contribute to building a China-Kyrgyzstan community of a shared future.

While congratulating China on its development achievements in various fields, Shakiev said there are no political differences or obstacles to cooperation between the two countries.

The Kyrgyz Parliament is ready to work closely with the CPPCC National Committee and contribute to the development of bilateral relations, he added.

