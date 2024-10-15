China, Kyrgyzstan to strengthen educational cooperation, focus on Chinese language teaching

BISHKEK, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen met with Kyrgyz Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva last Friday to discuss deepening educational cooperation, particularly in strengthening Chinese language teaching in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

Du praised the progress in Chinese-Kyrgyz educational collaboration, highlighting achievements in the Luban Workshop project and university partnerships. She emphasized China's commitment to furthering education ties and building a community with a shared future with Kyrgyzstan.

Stemming from China, the Luban Workshop is a program offering technical and vocational training.

Kendirbaeva expressed gratitude for China's support in Kyrgyz education, reaffirming Kyrgyzstan's dedication to enhancing Chinese language education and expanding cooperation with Chinese institutions in technical training. She also emphasized the importance of strengthening long-term bilateral friendship between the two countries.

