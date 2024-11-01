Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free policy for China's organized tourists
BISHKEK, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan has introduced a visa-free policy for organized tourist groups from China, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce announced Thursday.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution Monday to amend the rules for foreign citizens' stay in the country.
The resolution introduced a visa-free policy for organized tourist groups from China, requiring groups of five to 25 people to enter Kyrgyzstan under a pre-approved tourist program.
Tourist groups can stay in Kyrgyzstan for up to 21 days without a visa if they hold a return ticket to their home country or a third country.
They may re-enter without a visa after a 21-day interval, the ministry said.
The ministry noted that the visa-free policy for Chinese tourists aims to strengthen Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation, boost tourism and develop economic ties on a mutually beneficial basis.
