Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free policy for China's organized tourists

Xinhua) 13:19, November 01, 2024

BISHKEK, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan has introduced a visa-free policy for organized tourist groups from China, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce announced Thursday.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution Monday to amend the rules for foreign citizens' stay in the country.

The resolution introduced a visa-free policy for organized tourist groups from China, requiring groups of five to 25 people to enter Kyrgyzstan under a pre-approved tourist program.

Tourist groups can stay in Kyrgyzstan for up to 21 days without a visa if they hold a return ticket to their home country or a third country.

They may re-enter without a visa after a 21-day interval, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the visa-free policy for Chinese tourists aims to strengthen Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation, boost tourism and develop economic ties on a mutually beneficial basis.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)