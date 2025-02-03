Kyrgyzstan's president to visit China

Xinhua) 13:00, February 03, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to China from February 4 to 7, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Sunday.

